(Corrects day in lead to Tuesday)

JOHANNESBURG, April 17 (Reuters) - South Africa’s central bank said on Tuesday it was concerned about the growth in unsecured lending in Africa’s largest economy.

“It is growing and it is growing too fast,” deputy central bank governor Lesetja Kganyago told a forum on the impact of the euro zone crisis on Africa. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Ed Cropley)