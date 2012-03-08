FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa shuts one nuclear unit for refuelling
March 8, 2012 / 1:56 PM / 6 years ago

S.Africa shuts one nuclear unit for refuelling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 8 (Reuters) - South African power utility Eskom said on Thursday it would shut down unit 1 of its Koeberg nuclear plant from Monday until early June for scheduled refuelling and maintenance.

The second unit of the nuclear plant will operate at full output during the period, it said.

“The shutdown has ... been taken into account into Eskom’s plans to keep the lights on, and is not expected to result in a shortage of supply to the Western Cape (province) or the rest of the country,” the utility said in a statement. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard and Agnieszka Flak)

