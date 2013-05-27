FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-S.Africa not at risk from unsecured credit-c.bank deputy governor
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
May 27, 2013 / 8:07 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-S.Africa not at risk from unsecured credit-c.bank deputy governor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects percentage increase and amount of unsecured lending)

PRETORIA, May 27 (Reuters) - South Africa’s unsecured credit levels are still too small to pose a risk to its banking industry, the deputy governor of the South African Reserve Bank said on Monday.

Unsecured loans - which are not backed by collateral and therefore riskier and more lucrative for banks - totalled 453 billion rand in March 2013 ($47 billion), an increase of 24 percent from a year earlier, Lesetja Kganyago said.

“Measured against the total banking assets of 3.6 trillion (rand), bank exposure to unsecured lending still remains non-systemic and do not pose any threats to the stability of the banking system as a whole,” Kganyago told reporters at a briefing.

Analysts and investors have been increasingly worried lenders, especially African Bank Investments and Capitec Bank Holdings, could be hit by a wave of souring loans after years of rapid growth in consumer lending.

African Bank, which specialises in unsecured loans to low-income borrowers, posted a 26 percent drop in first-half profit this month, sparking a rout in its share amid concern the lending boom is starting to unravel. ($1 = 9.5587 South African rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; writing by David Dolan; editing by Ed Stoddard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.