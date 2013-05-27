CORRECTED-S.Africa not at risk from unsecured credit -c.bank deputy governor

(Corrects percentage increase and amount of unsecured lending)

PRETORIA, May 27 (Reuters) - South Africa’s unsecured credit levels are still too small to pose a risk to the banking industry in Africa’s top economy, Lesetja Kganyago, the deputy governor of the South African Reserve Bank said on Monday.

Unsecured lending grew by 24 percent to 453 billion rand ($47 billion) in March 2013 from 364 billion rand in March 2012, he said. ($1 = 9.5587 South African rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; writing by David Dolan; editing by Ed Stoddard)