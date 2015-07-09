FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 9, 2015 / 7:35 AM / 2 years ago

S.Africa's consumer tribunal to investigate retailer Lewis over credit insurance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 9 (Reuters) - South Africa’s credit regulator has asked the National Consumer Tribunal to conduct an audit and impose a fine on furniture retailer Lewis Group for “mis-selling” credit insurance, the regulator said on Thursday.

The retailer allegedly sold loss of employment cover to both pensioners and self-employed consumers as part of its credit insurance offering even when those who bought it would not be able to claim the benefits, the regulator said in a statement. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; editing by Jason Neely)

