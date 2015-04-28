FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lion mauls man to death at South African zoo
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 28, 2015 / 3:45 PM / 2 years ago

Lion mauls man to death at South African zoo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 28 (Reuters) - A lion at South Africa’s East London zoo mauled a man to death after he jumped into the animal’s enclosure on Tuesday, a government official said.

Security camera footage showed the man paying the entrance fee and entering the zoo at around 9 a.m. (0700 GMT), local government spokeswoman Thandy Matebese told the Daily Dispatch newspaper.

“We suspect that he used the corner of the security wall and the fence of the lion’s enclosure to climb up and jumped over the fence,” Matebese said.

“His corpse was discovered around 10am (0800 GMT) when it was time to feed the lions.” (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Joe Brock)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
