FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Amplats gets wage rise demand from S. Africa workers
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 22, 2012 / 7:31 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Amplats gets wage rise demand from S. Africa workers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 22 (Reuters) - World No. 1 platinum producer Anglo American Platinum said on Wednesday it had received a wage increase demand from workers at a South African mine, raising the prospect that a labour dispute at fellow producer Lonmin could spread.

Amplats spokesperson Mpumi Sithole told Reuters the formal demand was handed in by workers, rather than by union representatives, at the Thembelani mine near Rustenberg.

“We have until Friday and we will be getting back to them by then,” Sithole said.

The latest pay demand from platinum miners comes as Lonmin, the world’s third-largest producer of the precious metal, grapples with a prolonged worker stay away after police shot dead 34 protesting workers at its Marikana mine on Thursday.

Lonmin’s operations have been stalled since rock drill operators embarked on the illegal strike a week-and-a-half ago.

Mine managers, church leaders and government officials are trying to negotiate with the strikers to persuade them to return to work and halt the labour violence in Africa’s biggest economy. South Africa holds 80 percent of the world’s known platinum reserves.

Royal Bafokeng Platinum, a smaller platinum producer, said this week it had also received demands from its workers for a hike in pay.

The spot platinum price has risen to $1,511.99/oz, its highest since early May.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.