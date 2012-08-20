FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World Bank unit says concerned with SAfrican mine violence
August 20, 2012 / 8:00 PM / 5 years ago

World Bank unit says concerned with SAfrican mine violence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The International Finance Corp, the World Bank’s private investment arm, said on Monday it was “deeply concerned” with violence at Lonmin’s Marikana platinum mine in South Africa and urged parties to settle their differences through negotiation.

IFC holds a 0.61 percent equity stake in London-based Lonmin Plc through an investment made in 2006. Lonmin accounts for 12 percent of global platinum output.

Forty-four people have been killed at the Marikana mine, including more than 30 striking miners who were shot dead during a confrontation with police last week. The shooting was one of the bloodiest police actions seen since the end of apartheid in 1994.

“The issues are serious and IFC encourages all parties to resolve the dispute through constructive dialogue and negotiation,” IFC said in a statement.

