Mandela "looking much better", but still in hospital
December 18, 2012 / 4:45 PM / in 5 years

Mandela "looking much better", but still in hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Former South African President Nelson Mandela is “looking much better” after being treated for a lung infection and gallstones, a presidency spokesman said on Tuesday, but doctors would be keeping him in hospital for the moment.

“Doctors are satisfied that the progress he is making is consistent with his age. They say there is no crisis, but add that they are in no hurry to send him home just yet until they are satisfied that he has made sufficient progress,” presidential spokesman Mac Maharaj said.

He said he had visited Mandela on Tuesday.

