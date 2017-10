JOHANNESBURG, June 8 (Reuters) - Former South African President Nelson Mandela’s medical condition was “serious this time”, a government spokesman told local television on Saturday.

The 94-year-old anti-apartheid hero and the country’s first black president was taken to hospital early on Saturday for a recurring lung infection.

“The situation is serious this time but doctors have assured us he is comfortable,” presidential spokesman Mac Maharaj told television station eNCA.