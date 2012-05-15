FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa launches drive to boost manufacturing
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 15, 2012 / 9:46 AM / 5 years ago

South Africa launches drive to boost manufacturing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, May 15 (Reuters) - South Africa launched a multi-billion rand incentive programme on Tuesday aimed at boosting the competitiveness of its manufacturing sector, where a global economic downturn and a volatile exchange rate have hurt exports.

Manufacturing contributes about 15 percent to GDP but contracted during a recession in 2008/09 that slashed one million jobs, a fifth of them in the sector.

The three-year Manufacturing Competitiveness Enhancement Programme (MCEP) will offer grants worth 5.8 billion rand ($709.16 million) to companies that replace obsolete equipment, retain jobs and comply with a black economic empowerment drive among other criteria.

Economists doubt the effectiveness of such programmes especially after ruling African National Congress governments have spent billions of dollars to train workers and improve competitiveness, only to see large sums laid to waste by corruption and as the ranks of unemployed swell.

South Africa has lost ground in several manufacturing sectors because of the high cost and low productivity of its workforce. The average South African factory worker makes about six times more than a Chinese factory worker and is less efficient, according to data from both governments. ($1 = 8.1787 South African rand) (Reporting by Wendell Roelf and Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.