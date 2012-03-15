FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa's inflation becoming more generalised: Cbank
March 15, 2012 / 6:32 PM / 6 years ago

S.Africa's inflation becoming more generalised: Cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 15 (Reuters) - Recent data suggests that inflation in South Africa is now likely being driven by demand pressures rather than only exogenous factors, central bank Governor Gill Marcus said in a statement on the bank’s website on Thursday.

Speaking at a business dinner, Marcus also said it was preferable to improve the country’s debt to GDP ratio by increasing economic growth instead of cutting down on the absolute level of debt, which could cause a decline in growth. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa)

