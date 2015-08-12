FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Families of S.Africa's "Marikana Massacre" victims file civil suit
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 12, 2015 / 8:40 AM / 2 years ago

Families of S.Africa's "Marikana Massacre" victims file civil suit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Families of 37 of the South African miners killed during a 2012 wildcat strike at a mine run by platinum producer Lonmin have filed civil claims against the minister of police, a support group said.

The Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (SERI) said in a statement the families were claiming compensation for the loss of financial support, emotional shock and medical expenses for psychological and psychiatric treatment.

In all, 44 people were killed in violence at the Marikana mine triggered by the wildcat stoppage, including 34 strikers gunned down by police in the worst single security incident since the end of apartheid over two decades ago.

“The majority of the deceased workers were the sole breadwinners of their families and supported large extended families on their meagre income. A total of 326 dependants relied on the deceased workers’ wages,” SERI said.

It said many of them remained “destitute” and “continue to live in unbearable conditions of grinding poverty”.

The statement did not say how much compensation was being sought. The claim has been filed in the High Court in Pretoria.

The families are also represented by the Legal Resources Centre and Wits Law Clinic, which is part of the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg.

A long-awaited investigation into the slayings, released in June by President Jacob Zuma, blamed Lonmin, the police and unions for the “horrendous tragedy”. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.