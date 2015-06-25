FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2015 / 5:55 PM / 2 years ago

S.African probe finds Lonmin did not take steps to quell violence-Zuma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 25 (Reuters) - A South African commission into the fatal police shootings of 34 people in 2012 during a wildcat strike at platinum producer Lonmin’s Marikana mine found the company did not do enough to stop the violence, President Jacob Zuma said on Thursday.

Releasing the findings of a nearly three-year inquiry by retired judge Ian Farlam into the “Marikana massacre”, Zuma also said the commission found that allegations that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa had used his influence to trigger the police action were “groundless”.

Ramaphosa was on Lonmin’s board at the time. (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Writing by Ed Stoddard)

