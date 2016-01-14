FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South African bonds weaken with rand, yields up
January 14, 2016 / 9:36 AM / 2 years ago

South African bonds weaken with rand, yields up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 14 (Reuters) - South Africa’s governnment bonds weakened on Thursday, mainly tracking the weaker rand currency and pushing yields up as much as 10 basis points.

The yield on the benchmark 2026 issue climbed to 9.665 percent after ending Wednesday’s session at 9.555 percent.

The debt market is pricing in the likelihood that the central bank will raise interest rates at the end of the month to curb inflationary pressures posed by the weaker rand. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Joe Brock)

