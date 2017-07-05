BRIEF-Trafigura signs agreement with Plains All American to receive crude oil from Permian Basin
* Trafigura signs agreement with Plains All American Pipeline to receive crude oil and condensate from the Permian Basin to Corpus Christi, Texas
LONDON, July 5 The cost of insuring South African government debt against default hit the highest in 2-1/2 months on Wednesday, after the ruling ANC party said it wanted to nationalise the country's central bank.
Five-year credit default swaps (CDS) climbed 5 basis points to 207 bps from Tuesday's close of 202 bps, according to data provider IHS Markit.
It is the highest level since April 19 when markets were still getting over the abrupt sacking of respected finance minister Pravin Gordhan. (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Jamie McGeever)
* Trafigura signs agreement with Plains All American Pipeline to receive crude oil and condensate from the Permian Basin to Corpus Christi, Texas
MEXICO CITY, July 5 Mexico's central bank on Wednesday called an auction to be held on Thursday to renew $200 million worth of foreign exchange hedges that expire in 63 days. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez)