UPDATE 2-South Africa's rand gains on rate hike, global sentiment

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 29 (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand firmed on Friday to trade below the psychological level of 16.00 to the dollar for the first time since Jan. 7, buoyed by a central bank rate hike and improved global risk sentiment.

The rand gained 1.5 percent to 15.9750 per dollar by 1445 GMT, breaching a barrier that traders say could help the currency firm further.

“It’s a combination of improved global risk sentiment, and the currency also received an additional boost from the 50 basis point interest rate increase yesterday,” said ETM Ananlytics economist Jana van Deventer.

The South African Reserve Bank pushed up rates on Thursday in a bid to stem inflation after the rand fell by nearly 14 percent since December.

A shock decision by the Bank of Japan to cut interest rates sparked a rally in emerging markets.

South African bonds also took advantage of global rally, with the benchmark paper due in 2026 shedding 27 basis points to 9.2 percent, its firmest level in 2-1/2 months. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)