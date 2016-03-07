South African Markets - Factors to watch on March 7

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Monday.

DIARY

For South Africa corporate diary, click on

For southern and South Africa diary, click on

ECONOMIC EVENTS

South African Reserve Bank releases February forex reserves data. 0600 GMT

South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) releases February business confidence index. 0930 GMT

- - - -

COMPANIES

Sasol H1 results

AVI H1 results

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa’s rand rose to its highest in more than a week against the U.S. dollar on Friday, shrugging off a jump in U.S. employment, while stocks climbed to a new three-month high, spurred by a global commodities rally, particularly in metals.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares hit two-month highs on Monday, extending sharp gains from last week, following upbeat U.S. jobs data and a rebound in oil and commodity prices.

WALL STREET

Wall Street ended higher on Friday after employment data allayed investors’ concerns about a sluggish economy without bolstering fears of an imminent interest rate hike.

GOLD

Gold steadied below last week’s 13-month high on Monday, its recent rally doused by robust U.S. employment data that underpinned expectations that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates this year.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Old Mutual primary listing may head home

- AngloGold returns to JSE Top 40 spot

BUSINESS REPORT

- Gautrain case win lifts M&R shares

- MMI Holdings mulls withdrawing from smaller African markets

- AngloGold, Anglo settle with sick mineworkers (Compiled Stella Mapenzauswa)