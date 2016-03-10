FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South African Markets - Factors to watch on March 10
March 10, 2016 / 6:26 AM / a year ago

South African Markets - Factors to watch on March 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Thursday.

DIARY

For South Africa corporate diary, click on

For southern and South Africa diary, click on

ECONOMIC EVENTS

Statistics South Africa releases January mining output data at 0930 GMT

- - - -

COMPANIES

Sanlam publishes FY results

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa’s rand climbed nearly 2 percent against the dollar on Wednesday as U.S. wholesale data pointed to restrained growth in the world’s biggest economy, boosting appetite for emerging market currencies.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks edged up on Thursday, encouraged by a rally in crude oil prices and expectations that the European Central Bank will ease policy later in the day, emulating policymakers elsewhere seeking to bolster their struggling economies.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks rose in low volume on Wednesday, led once more by the direction of the price of oil and energy sector shares.

GOLD

Gold dipped for a third day on Thursday, slipping further away from a 13-month high hit last week, as Asian stocks and the U.S. dollar firmed on expectations the European Central Bank will enact more stimulus to bolster euro zone economies.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Ratings cut looms as Moody’s flags risks

- Sibanye Gold CEO sells shares- only to get more

BUSINESS REPORT

- Hawks trap catches Amcu members

-State to request proposals for nuclear power (Compiled Stella Mapenzauswa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
