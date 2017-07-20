South African Markets - Factors to watch on July 20

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Thursday.

Economic Events

- The South African Reserve Bank announces its interest rates decision.

- Bureau for Economic Research second-quarter survey of inflation expectations

Companies

- Vodacom Group says quarterly group revenue up 3.9 percent.

South African Markets

South Africa's rand retreated on Wednesday despite better than anticipated inflation and retail figures, as some investors booked recent profits ahead of an interest rate decision on Thursday.

Stocks firmed as platinum miners lifted the bourse.

Global Markets

Asian shares rose to their highest levels in nearly a decade on Thursday, bolstered by a surge in global markets, while the yen eased after the Bank of Japan reinforced expectations that it will keep massive stimulus in place far longer than other major central banks.

Wall Street

The major U.S. stock indexes closed at record highs on Wednesday helped partly by technology stocks, which surpassed a long-standing mark, despite gains on the Dow being capped by a sharp drop in IBM shares.

Gold

Gold prices edged lower on Thursday, with the dollar steady as markets looked to a meeting of the European Central Bank later in the day for clues on the outlook for its stimulus programme.

Emerging Markets

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

Business Day

- Zwane's plan could bring South Africa mining to a standstill

Business Report

- Eskom has enough liquidity (Compiled by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)