South African Markets - Factors to watch on November 27

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Friday.
For South Africa corporate diary, click on
For southern and South Africa diary, click on
Blue Label Telecoms holds AGM
Naspers releases H1 results
South Africa’s rand was on the backfoot against the dollar on Thursday, turning in the second-weakest performance in a basket of 25 emerging market currencies offloaded by investors bracing for higher U.S. rates.
Stocks ended slightly firmer with bourse heavyweight Anglo American AGLJ.J among the biggest gainers as metal prices cruised higher.
Asian shares fell and the dollar held near an 8-1/2-month peak on Friday, while the euro hovered around seven-month lows on expectations of additional stimulus from the European Central Bank next week.
The major U.S. indexes were virtually unchanged at the close of a quiet trading day on Wednesday with gains in healthcare and consumer stocks after data showed U.S. modest economic growth.
Gold dipped towards its lowest level in nearly six years on Friday and was on track for a sixth straight weekly decline, weakened by a robust dollar and expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike next month.
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
- SAA board duped into probing tender
- Business confidence plumbs new depths
- Business confidence hits lowest level in five years
- Retailers turn to Black Friday to boost sales in weak economy