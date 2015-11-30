South African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov. 30

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Monday.

DIARY

For South Africa corporate diary, click on

For southern and South Africa diary, click on

ECONOMIC EVENTS

LUANDA - Bank of Angola announces latest decision on benchmark lending rate.

PRETORIA - Statistics South Africa releases October credit extension and money supply data. 0600 GMT

PRETORIA - South African Revenue Service releases October trade data. 1200 GMT

PRETORIA - South African Reserve Bank releases its monetary policy review and holds a monetary policy forum. 1600 GMT

COMPANIES

Illovo H1 results

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

The rand fell to its weakest in nearly two weeks against the dollar on Friday, and analysts expect further losses next week if a U.S. rate increase looks more likely or if ratings agencies give negative reviews on South Africa’s credit rating.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell on Monday as Chinese stocks extended last week’s sharp losses, while the yuan bounced in volatile trade hours ahead of an IMF decision on whether to promote it to a basket of global reserve currencies.

WALL STREET

U.S. stock indexes ended little changed in light trading on Friday, with consumer stocks falling as investors fretted over early reports on the U.S. holiday shopping season and Disney’s subscriber losses weighed on the market.

GOLD

Gold extended losses on Monday, dropping towards its lowest level in nearly six years, and was poised to record its steepest monthly slide in 2-1/2 years on prospects of a U.S. interest rate hike this year.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Prasa fights its BEE loco supplier

- Curro to expand tertiary education scope

BUSINESS REPORT

- SA awaits outcome of credit rating

- Black Friday a gimmick - expert