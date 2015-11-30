South African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov. 30

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Monday.
LUANDA - Bank of Angola announces latest decision on benchmark lending rate.
PRETORIA - Statistics South Africa releases October credit extension and money supply data. 0600 GMT
PRETORIA - South African Revenue Service releases October trade data. 1200 GMT
PRETORIA - South African Reserve Bank releases its monetary policy review and holds a monetary policy forum. 1600 GMT
Illovo H1 results
The rand fell to its weakest in nearly two weeks against the dollar on Friday, and analysts expect further losses next week if a U.S. rate increase looks more likely or if ratings agencies give negative reviews on South Africa’s credit rating.
Asian shares fell on Monday as Chinese stocks extended last week’s sharp losses, while the yuan bounced in volatile trade hours ahead of an IMF decision on whether to promote it to a basket of global reserve currencies.
U.S. stock indexes ended little changed in light trading on Friday, with consumer stocks falling as investors fretted over early reports on the U.S. holiday shopping season and Disney’s subscriber losses weighed on the market.
Gold extended losses on Monday, dropping towards its lowest level in nearly six years, and was poised to record its steepest monthly slide in 2-1/2 years on prospects of a U.S. interest rate hike this year.
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
- Prasa fights its BEE loco supplier
- Curro to expand tertiary education scope
- SA awaits outcome of credit rating
- Black Friday a gimmick - expert