South African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov. 7

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Monday.

DIARY

ECONOMIC EVENTS

South African Reserve Bank releases November foreign exchange reserves data at 0600 GMT

COMPANIES

Aspen Pharmacare holds AGM

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks fell by more than 2 percent on Friday as investors priced in a possible downgrade from ratings agencies, while the rand rallied as the greenback failed to make meaningful gains.

Standard & Poor’s kept South Africa’s credit rating at BBB- on Friday but changed its outlook to negative from stable, saying this reflected the view that economic growth might be lower than expected

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian share markets turned mixed on Monday as caution grew ahead of Chinese data, though sentiment stayed supported by hopes the U.S. economy would be able to handle an expected first increase in interest rates in almost a decade.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks jumped more than 2 percent on Friday as U.S. jobs data suggested the economy was strong enough to sustain a Federal Reserve rate hike this month.

GOLD

Gold held near a three-week high on Monday, boosted by short covering after strong U.S. nonfarm payrolls data bolstered the case for a Federal Reserve rate hike next week.

EMERGING MARKETS

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Market braces for ratings backlash

- Low rand boosts tourism rebound

BUSINESS REPORT

- PIC meets MTN boss over hefty Nigerian penalty

- South Africa headed for junk credit ratings, analysts warn (Compiled by Zandi Shabalala)