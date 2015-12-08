REFILE-South African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec. 8

(Refiles to correct date in headline) The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Tuesday.

DIARY

For South Africa corporate diary, click on

For southern and South Africa diary, click on

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- South African Reserve Bank releases quarterly bulletin with current account and spending data for the 3rd quarter of 2015 (0800 GMT)

- Statistics South Africa releases October mining output numbers (0930 GMT)

- Statistics South Africa releases October factory production numbers (1100 GMT)

COMPANIES

Anglo American Investor Day

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa’s rand hit a record low against a strong dollar on Monday as the first U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike in nearly a decade looms, while stocks rose, ending a four-day losing run.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks hit three-week lows on Tuesday as a rout in oil prices knocked energy company shares lower and many investors moved to the sidelines ahead of next week’s meeting where the Federal Reserve is expected to raise U.S. interest rates.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks fell on Monday, led by the S&P energy index’s biggest one-day percentage drop since late August as oil prices slid to their lowest point in nearly seven years.

GOLD

Gold struggled to recover from overnight losses on Tuesday on expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike next week and a robust dollar.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- NUM threatens strike over Eskom coal deal

- Prasa to widen probe on loco deals

BUSINESS REPORT

- 10,000 new jobs to be created by new car plant

- Gupta family shows interest in buying Glencore coal mine (Compiled by Joe Brock)