South African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec. 9
December 9, 2015 / 5:35 AM / 2 years ago

South African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec. 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Wednesday.

DIARY

For South Africa corporate diary, click on

For southern and South Africa diary, click on

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- November consumer inflation numbers. (0800 GMT)

- October retail sales numbers. (1100 GMT)

COMPANIES

Tharisa FY results

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa’s rand hit a new low against the dollar on Tuesday, falling more than 1.2 percent after the central bank said the current account deficit had widened sharply in the third quarter.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks were down across the board on Wednesday as crumbling oil prices and data pointing to cooling demand from China sapped investor appetite for risk assets.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks fell in a choppy session on Tuesday as lower oil prices pressured energy stocks for a fifth day and weak Chinese trade data reignited fears of a global slowdown.

GOLD

Gold extended gains on Wednesday, supported by softness in the dollar, but the metal’s upside was limited as investors anticipated a Federal Reserve rate hike next week.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Anglo gets rid of bulk of mines and staff

- Vodacom gives up on Neotel spectrum

BUSINESS REPORT

- Moody’s expects African banks to remain stable

- Investors move money abroad at record pace as rand falls (Compiled by Joe Brock)

