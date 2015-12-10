South African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec. 10

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Thursday.

DIARY

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- Q4 inflation expectations from businesses, labour unions and analysts.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa’s rand shed close to 5.0 percent to its lowest level ever against the U.S. dollar after President Jacob Zuma removed Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks slipped on Thursday as weak oil prices continued to feed global growth worries, while the euro held solid gains after a policymaker poured cold water on market expectations of more easing by the European Central Bank.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday in a choppy session as oil resumed its decline, fuelling investor worries about global economic growth and causing the S&P 500 index to track the move in the commodity.

GOLD

Gold was treading water on Thursday as investors stuck to the sidelines ahead of a widely anticipated U.S. interest rate hike next week, with even a slump in the dollar failing to trigger interest in the metal.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Nene fired in shock reshuffle

- Court rules Eskom’s 5 bln rand Koeberg tender ‘unlawful’

BUSINESS REPORT

- Dodgy vehicles shipping probed

