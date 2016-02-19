South African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb. 19

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Friday.

DIARY

For South Africa corporate diary, click on

For southern and South Africa diary, click on

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa’s rand firmed to a seven-week high against the dollar on Thursday supported by expectations of interest rate hikes, while Gold Fields fell sharply as the stock market ended a recent rally.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares slipped from near three-week highs on Friday as a rally in oil prices reversed and investors remained cautious about the outlook for the global economy.

WALL STREET

Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, ending a three-day winning streak, as Wal-Mart shares dragged on the market after a lackluster earnings report and oil prices pulled back.

GOLD

Gold gave up some of its sharp overnight gains on Friday, but held above $1,200 an ounce as a drop in equities stoked fresh safe-haven demand for the metal.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Provident fund fight drags on

- Zuma makes economy his new mantra

- Minister has business links with Gupta family

BUSINESS REPORT

- Chevron defends contract renegotiations