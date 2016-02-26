South African Markets - Factors to watch on February 26

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Friday.
No major economic events scheduled for Friday
Edcon reports Q3 results
Liberty Holdings reports full-year results
Northam Platinum reports half-year results
South Africa’s rand recovered on Thursday after plunging on Wednesday when a budget speech by the finance minister failed to convince investors the economy’s prospects were improving.
Asian shares made guarded gains on Friday as a gathering of world finance leaders provided a welter of reassuring comments, but little in the way of actual policy stimulus.
Wall Street posted solid gains on Thursday as higher oil prices reduced fears that banks could be hit by debt defaults and investors saw opportunities after weeks of volatility.
Gold edged higher on Friday despite a rebound in stocks, underscoring support for the safe-haven metal from bullish technicals and money flows into exchange traded funds.
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
- Moyane must go or I go - Gordhan; Minister threatened to quit if SARS chief remained at agency
- Budget does not prompt rating move - S&P
- Eskom still wants R5bn cash injection; Molefe expresses frustration
- Gordhan asks public to help keep SOEs more accountable