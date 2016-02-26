South African Markets - Factors to watch on February 26

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Friday.

DIARY

ECONOMIC EVENTS

No major economic events scheduled for Friday

COMPANIES

Edcon reports Q3 results

Liberty Holdings reports full-year results

Northam Platinum reports half-year results

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa’s rand recovered on Thursday after plunging on Wednesday when a budget speech by the finance minister failed to convince investors the economy’s prospects were improving.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares made guarded gains on Friday as a gathering of world finance leaders provided a welter of reassuring comments, but little in the way of actual policy stimulus.

WALL STREET

Wall Street posted solid gains on Thursday as higher oil prices reduced fears that banks could be hit by debt defaults and investors saw opportunities after weeks of volatility.

GOLD

Gold edged higher on Friday despite a rebound in stocks, underscoring support for the safe-haven metal from bullish technicals and money flows into exchange traded funds.

EMERGING MARKETS

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Moyane must go or I go - Gordhan; Minister threatened to quit if SARS chief remained at agency

- Budget does not prompt rating move - S&P

BUSINESS REPORT

- Eskom still wants R5bn cash injection; Molefe expresses frustration

- Gordhan asks public to help keep SOEs more accountable