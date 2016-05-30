South African Markets - Factors to watch on May 30

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Monday.

ECONOMIC EVENTS

No major economic events scheduled for Monday.

COMPANIES

- Bidvest unbundles its food unit by listing separately on the JSE.

- Tongaat Hulett Full-Year results.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa’s rand weakened against the dollar on Friday as credit ratings downgrade fears weighed on sentiment, coupled with subdued risk appetite globally as investors prepared for a likely hike in U.S. interest rates.

Stocks inched up supported by a rise in shares of conglomerate Bidvest Group BVTJ.J ahead of its unbundling of it’s food services business, Bidcorp, on the bourse.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares slipped on Monday while the dollar marked fresh highs after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen suggested that an interest rate hike could be around the corner.

WALL STREET

Wall Street rose on Friday and capped off its strongest week since March after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said an interest-rate hike would likely be appropriate “in the coming months.”

GOLD

Gold fell below $1,200 for the first time in more than three months on Monday, as the dollar hit its highest since end-April against the yen after U.S. Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen said the central bank should raise interest rates.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Police unit Hawks to interview revenue service staff over surveillance unit.

- Small businesses minister calls for television blackout of protests.

BUSINESS REPORT

- Transport sector to slow as new speed regulations implemented.

- Growth data not manipulated - Stats SA. (Compiled by Mfuneko Toyana)