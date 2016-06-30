South African Markets - Factors to watch on June 30

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Thursday.

ECONOMIC EVENTS

PRETORIA - Statistics South Africa releases producer inflation data.

PRETORIA - Reserve Bank releases trade statistics for May.

COMPANIES

South Africa's Competition Tribunal to release decision on Anheuser-Busch InBev and SABMiller merger.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa's rand gained as much as 2.5 percent on Wednesday as emerging markets rallied from a Brexit-triggered collapse and demand for riskier assets continued to recover.

Stocks were also firmer, led by gold firms lifted by safe-haven demand as some investors looked to hedge against recent market volatility that battered commodity-linked assets.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asia stocks rose on Thursday, tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street, while the safe-haven Japanese yen was held in check as global markets regained a semblance of calm after the Brexit shock.

WALL STREET

Wall Street recorded big gains for a second day on Wednesday as investors continued to scour for bargains and digest the fallout from Britain's stunning vote to leave the European Union.

GOLD

Gold fell on Thursday after rising as much as 1 percent during the previous session, with safe-haven demand easing as the shock of Britain's decision to leave the European Union began to fade.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Fuel fund in bid for Chevron assets

- KWV shareholders get offer they can toast

BUSINESS REPORT

- State fund seeks to buy Chevron's SA business

- Skills shortages hold back Africa innovation - Boeing