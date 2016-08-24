South African Markets - Factors to watch on August 24

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Wednesday.
- Statistics South Africa publishes July consumer inflation data. 0800 GMT
- South African fixed line operator Telkom holds AGM.
- South African fashion retailer TFG holds media roundtable.
South Africa's rand plunged nearly three percent on reports that Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan had been ordered to report to a special police unit by the end of the week.
South African stocks rose on Tuesday as investors waited for more clues on whether the Federal Reserve would raise U.S. interest rates this year.
Asian stocks edged lower on Wednesday as strong U.S housing data overnight increased the chances of an interest rate increase in coming months, prompting some investors to take profits, while oil prices slipped after a surprise jump in U.S. inventories.
U.S. stocks rose modestly on Tuesday, as gains in the tech sector helped buoy the Nasdaq to a record intraday high and solid housing market data provided more evidence the economy may be picking up momentum.
Gold was trading in a narrow range on Wednesday as investors waited for clues on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would hike interest rates this year.
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
- State weapons firm Denel says obtained go ahead for deal blocked by Treasury
- Department of Energy backs independent power producers
- Telecoms giant MTN facing another strike, union warns.
- Mines minister slams firms for complaints over safety stoppages.