South African Markets - Factors to watch on August 24

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- Statistics South Africa publishes July consumer inflation data. 0800 GMT

COMPANIES

- South African fixed line operator Telkom holds AGM.

- South African fashion retailer TFG holds media roundtable.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa's rand plunged nearly three percent on reports that Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan had been ordered to report to a special police unit by the end of the week.

South African stocks rose on Tuesday as investors waited for more clues on whether the Federal Reserve would raise U.S. interest rates this year.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks edged lower on Wednesday as strong U.S housing data overnight increased the chances of an interest rate increase in coming months, prompting some investors to take profits, while oil prices slipped after a surprise jump in U.S. inventories.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks rose modestly on Tuesday, as gains in the tech sector helped buoy the Nasdaq to a record intraday high and solid housing market data provided more evidence the economy may be picking up momentum.

GOLD

Gold was trading in a narrow range on Wednesday as investors waited for clues on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would hike interest rates this year.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- State weapons firm Denel says obtained go ahead for deal blocked by Treasury

- Department of Energy backs independent power producers

BUSINESS REPORT

- Telecoms giant MTN facing another strike, union warns.

- Mines minister slams firms for complaints over safety stoppages.