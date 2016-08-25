South African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 25

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Thursday.

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- Statistics South Africa releases July producer inflation data. 0930 GMT

- - South Africa's Crop Estimates Committee's seventh production forecast for 2016 maize crop.

COMPANIES

- Grindrod Interim Results.

- South Africa's Woolworths Holdings full-year report results.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African assets slumped further on Wednesday after Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said he would not appear before police who had requested him to meet them over an investigation into a suspected rogue spy unit in the tax service.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks edged higher on Thursday but clung to recent well-worn trading ranges while the greenback held firm against regional currencies ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen at a global central bankers' meeting.

WALL STREET

Wall Street retreated on Wednesday, pulled lower by weakness in the materials and healthcare sectors as investors continued to weigh the possibility of an interest rate hike in the coming months.

GOLD

Gold on Thursday held slightly above a four-week low touched in the previous session as the dollar lost some strength ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen that may yield clues on U.S. interest rate policy.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Tegeta Resources threatening to interdict Treasury over Eskom coal contracts

- Telkom chief executive lashes regulator Icasa for inconsistent rules.

BUSINESS REPORT

- Telecoms firm Blue Label looks to offshore expansion.