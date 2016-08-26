FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
South African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 26
August 26, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

South African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Friday.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa's rand weakened further to a one-month low on Thursday, weighed down by lingering uncertainty over whether the finance minister faces arrest.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks were steady on Friday with modest losses in some markets and gains in others reflecting nervousness before a keenly anticipated speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks were modestly lower on Thursday, weighed down by a drop in healthcare and consumer names, while financials advanced slightly after two more Federal Reserve officials pushed the case for a rate hike.

GOLD

Gold held steady on Friday above 4-week lows hit in the previous session, as the dollar slipped ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen that would be closely watched for cues on U.S. interest rates.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Zuma must step down - Pityana

- SAA in liquidation danger - former board member

BUSINESS REPORT

- Zuma fails to rekindle the rand

THE STAR

- Pravin has Cyril's backing

MAIL & GUARDIAN

- Zuma's hit list: Camp Zuma consolidates control over lucrative deals, and takes aim at all those in its way - starting with Pravin Gordhan (Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
