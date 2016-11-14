FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
South African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov 14
November 14, 2016 / 5:35 AM / 9 months ago

South African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Monday.

COMPANIES

- Mr Price H1 results

- Vodacom H1 results

- Tongaat Hulett reports H1 results

- AngloGold Ashanti Q3 report

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa's rand and share market fell on Friday as concerns weighed about how Donald Trump's presidency might impact emerging markets and investors firmed up bets on higher U.S. interest rates.

GLOBAL MARKETS

The U.S. dollar hit a nine-month peak in Asia on Monday as the risk of faster domestic inflation and wider budget deficits sent Treasury yields ever higher, a painful mix for assets in many emerging market countries.

WALL STREET

The Dow Jones industrial average ended at a record closing high on Friday, capping off its best week since 2011 after Donald Trump's unexpected victory in the U.S. presidential election.

GOLD

Gold fell 1 percent on Monday to hit its lowest in more than five months, pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar and expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in December.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Eskom board gets minister's backing.

Compiled by Ed Stoddard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
