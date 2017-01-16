UPDATE 1-South Africa's bourse climbs to 4-month high, rand retreats

* Rand sinks in nervous trade ahead of Trump inauguration

* Retailers in demand

* TFG scales 20-month high (Adds closing share prices, latest rand and bond levels)

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 16 (Reuters) - South African stocks gained for a fifth consecutive session on Monday, reaching a 4-month high as bullion producers advanced on global uncertainty and retailers rallied on a better than expected sales update.

The rand retreated, slipping more than one percent as jitters ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration as U.S. president dampened demand for risk currencies globally.

The JSE’s All-share index was up 0.7 percent at 53,158.54, its best since September last year, while the benchmark Top-40 index climbed 0.6 percent to 46,333.08.

Retailers gained sharply after The Foschini Group (TFG) posted a 14.6 percent jump in Christmas sales, better than the firm had expected.

Shares in TFG, which sells clothing and homeware, rose to a 20-month high of 170.90 rand, but pared gains to 5.3 percent at 168.50 rand.

The positive sentiment spilled over to TFG’s rivals, with Truworths International gaining 4.3 percent to 85.56 rand and Woolworths Holdings advancing 4.8 percent to 71.79 rand.

The JSE’s general retail index is still down 16 percent since August and investors believe the sector offers value according to Cratos Capital equities trader Greg Davies.

“The market is anticipating the next six months will be a little better,” said Davies.

Bullion producers were also in demand as the gold price climbed to a seven-week peak on buying fueled by political uncertainty after comments by Trump on NATO and China.

Gold Fields led the bullion pack, gaining 4.5 percent to 47.46 rand.

By 1550 GMT the rand had weakened 1.13 percent to 13.6700 per dollar, erasing most of the previous week’s gains that lifted the unit to a 2-months high as global factors weighed on investor appetite for risk.

Trump is due to be sworn in as leader of the world’s No.1 economy on Friday and investors are anxious to see whether he will deliver on promises to increase infrastructure spending.

“Most of his likely actions have been well anticipated but there will still be a lot of market focus to see the relative weighting of protectionism versus economic stimulus,” chief analyst at Rand Merchant Bank John Cairns said in a note.

Local bonds traded sideways for most of the session, with the yield on the benchmark 2026 issue inching up 0.5 basis points to 8.675 percent.

Stock trading was below par with 212 million shares changing hands, according to preliminary bourse data, compared to the last year’s daily average of 296 million. (Reporting by TJ Strydom, Mfuneko Toyana and Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Tom Heneghan)