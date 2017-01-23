UPDATE 1-South Africa's rand, stocks lifted by commodity prices

* Rand in favour as cenbank keeping rates steady

* Precious metal producers rally.

* Anglo American Platinum leads blue-chips (Adds latest prices, analyst comments)

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 23 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand and stocks rallied on Monday as emerging markets were helped by buoyant commodity prices and as uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's fiscal policies hit the dollar.

By 1540 GMT the rand had gained 0.74 percent to 13.49 per dollar, dipping below the 13.50 technical resistance mark that could trigger further gains.

The unit is up more than 1.5 percent in January on the back of improved global demand for gold and platinum, which South Africa exports, as well as bets that the Reserve Bank (SARB) will avoid cutting its benchmark lending rate in 2017.

All 27 economists survey by Reuters last week expect the SARB to leave rates at 7 percent at Tuesday's policy meeting, keeping returns at levels that remain attractive to investors in search of high yields despite poor growth prospects.

On the bourse, precious metal producers led the way as benchmark JSE Top-40 index rose 1 percent to 46,237 points, while the broader All-share index also climbed 1 percent to 53,040.

Gold and platinum group metals miners rallied as both bullion and palladium touched 2-month highs. A weaker dollar makes precious metals cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Anglo American Platinum was the biggest gainer among the blue-chips, advancing 9.3 percent to 338.75 rand.

Shares in Sibanye Gold, a bullion producer with a growing portfolio of platinum assets, rose 6.4 percent to 29.29 rand.

MTN, which counts Nigeria as its biggest market, gained after Nigeria's communications minister told Reuters in the government must not scare the telecommunications firm away.

Shares in MTN rose 1.3 percent to 127.11 rand.

Trading was below par, with 185 million shares changing hands, compared to the last year's daily average of 296 million, according to preliminary bourse data.

Bonds weakened, with the benchmark government issue due in 2026 adding 4 basis points to 8.77 percent. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana and TJ Strydom; Editing by Joe Brock)