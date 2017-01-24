FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
South Africa's rand firmer ahead of interest rate decision
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 24, 2017 / 7:00 AM / 7 months ago

South Africa's rand firmer ahead of interest rate decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 24 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed early on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session ahead of a central bank policy meeting where the regulator is expected to keep rates on hold over concerns of high inflation and low economic growth.

* At 0650 GMT, the rand traded at 13.4350 per dollar, 0.24 percent firmer from its New York close of 13.4800.

* Market focus on the South African Reserve Bank's decision on interest rates at 1500 GMT. Reuters poll sees the body leaving lending rate at 7 percent.

* Globally, investors turning to emerging currencies and selling dollar on worries over Donald Trump's protectionist trade stance.

* Stocks were set to open higher at 0700 GMT, with the JSE securities exchange's Top-40 futures index up 0.3 percent.

* In fixed income, the yield for the benchmark government bond due in 2026 cut 4 basis points to 8.73 percent. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.