UPDATE 1-South Africa's rand firmer after central bank keeps rates on hold

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 24 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed on Tuesday, supported by a globally vulnerable dollar and the central bank's decision to keep key lending rates steady as it warned of risks to the inflation outlook.

Stocks gained, lead by platinum producers that got a lift from higher spot prices, and that gave the rand support as the precious metal is a key export earner.

At 1523 GMT, the rand traded at 13.3200 per dollar, 1.19 percent firmer from its New York close on Monday.

South African Reserve Bank kept its benchmark repo rate unchanged at 7 percent, saying the near-term outlook of inflation has deteriorated while the domestic growth outlook remained constrained.

Worries over the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist trade stance weighed on the dollar, helping lure investors to emerging markets.

Government bonds firmed alongside the currency, and the yield for the benchmark instrument due in 2026 dipped 8 basis points to 8.69 percent.

In equities, the benchmark Top-40 index rose 0.49 percent to 46,461.91 while the wider All-share index closed 0.57 percent higher at 53,342.04.

Big advancers on the day included Impala Platinum, which jumped 7.8 percent to 55 rand, while Anglo American Platinum added 5.5 percent to 357.51 rand.

Palladium was up 1.2 percent at $785.58 an ounce after hitting $795.60, its highest since May 2015, in the previous session. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Ed Stoddard; Editing by Tom Heneghan)