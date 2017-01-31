South Africa's rand steady, stocks set to open lower

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 31 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand held steady against the dollar early on Tuesday as data showed credit demand growth quickened more than expected in December, signalling a modest recovery in the economy of Africa's most industrialised state.

* At 0645 GMT, the rand traded at 13.4950 per dollar, barely changed from its New York close of 13.4900 on Monday.

* Growth in credit demand by South Africa's private sector rose to 5.11 percent year-on-year in December from 4.6 percent in November, the central bank said. The market had expected credit demand to largely remain steady, according to a Reuters poll.

* Stocks were set to open lower at 0700 GMT, with the JSE securities exchange's Top-40 futures index down 0.52 percent.

* In fixed income, the yield for the benchmark government bond due in 2026 dipped 5 basis points to 8.89 percent. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)