FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
South Africa's rand steady, stocks set to open lower
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 31, 2017 / 6:51 AM / 7 months ago

South Africa's rand steady, stocks set to open lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 31 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand held steady against the dollar early on Tuesday as data showed credit demand growth quickened more than expected in December, signalling a modest recovery in the economy of Africa's most industrialised state.

* At 0645 GMT, the rand traded at 13.4950 per dollar, barely changed from its New York close of 13.4900 on Monday.

* Growth in credit demand by South Africa's private sector rose to 5.11 percent year-on-year in December from 4.6 percent in November, the central bank said. The market had expected credit demand to largely remain steady, according to a Reuters poll.

* Stocks were set to open lower at 0700 GMT, with the JSE securities exchange's Top-40 futures index down 0.52 percent.

* In fixed income, the yield for the benchmark government bond due in 2026 dipped 5 basis points to 8.89 percent. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.