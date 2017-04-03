FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
South Africa's rand starts week on back foot on political uncertainty
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 3, 2017 / 6:53 AM / 5 months ago

South Africa's rand starts week on back foot on political uncertainty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 3 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand and government bonds started the week on the back foot as political uncertainty weighed on sentiment after last week's cabinet reshuffle that saw changes at the Treasury.

* At 0640 GMT, the rand traded at 13.4500 per dollar, 0.2 percent weaker from its New York close on Friday.

* New finance minister Malusi Gigaba signalled on Saturday he would oversee a redistribution of wealth to the country's black majority, as a row over the sacking of his predecessor laid bare bitter divisions within the ruling ANC party.

* Focus in the week also on Moody's credit ratings review due on Friday.

* Stocks were set to open higher at 0700 GMT, with the JSE securities exchange's Top-40 futures index up 0.24 percent.

* In fixed income, the yield for the benchmark government bond due in 2026 rose 9 basis points to 8.94 percent. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.