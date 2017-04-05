FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
UPDATE 1-South Africa's rand falls after ANC says it stands by Zuma
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 5, 2017 / 9:50 AM / 5 months ago

UPDATE 1-South Africa's rand falls after ANC says it stands by Zuma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with rand turning weaker)

JOHANNESBURG, April 5 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand and government bonds weakened on Wednesday, giving up earlier gains, after the ruling African National Congress Party (ANC) rejected calls for President Jacob Zuma to quit.

Zuma's decision last week to fire a respected finance minister rattled markets and led to the country's debt being downgraded to junk status by S&P Global Ratings.

The rand firmed in earlier trade over mounting calls for Zuma to step down from unions, religious leaders, civil society and the opposition.

But the ANC rejected the calls, and at 0943 GMT, the rand traded at 13.8000 per dollar, 1.25 percent weaker from Tuesday's close.

The yield for the benchmark government bond due in 2026 rose 7 basis points to 8.985 percent. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo, editing by Larry King)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.