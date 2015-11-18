UPDATE 1-South Africa's Mr Price drags stocks lower, rand ticks up

* Mr Price leads stocks lower

* Rand edges up on “wait-and-see”

* Bonds edge higher (Adds details, price changes)

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - South African stocks fell on Wednesday led by retail group Mr Price Ltd which said it expected trading conditions to worsen due to cash-strapped consumers, while the rand ticked up slightly.

The rand’s gain came amid a broad-based dollar weakness as local dealers adopted a “wait-and-see” stance ahead of the central bank’s rate call on Thursday.

Shares in Mr Price, the no-frills clothing retailer, fell 5.52 percent - the most in a month - to 202.19 rand as it gave a glum outlook despite first-half profits rising 16 percent.

The benchmark Top-40 index fell 0.61 percent to 46,464 points while the broader All-Share index lost 0.63 percent to 51,654 points.

Africa’s biggest bullion producer AngloGold Ashanti slipped 2.6 percent to 91.94 rand as the spot price of gold languished around ten-year lows on the likelihood of a U.S. rate hike.

The rand was at 14.2010 to the dollar by 1529 GMT, 0.5 percent firmer compared with its New York close on Tuesday.

It was largely unmoved by data showing South Africa’s consumer inflation ticked up to 4.7 percent in October, while growth in retail sales slowed to 2.7 percent in September.

Traders and analysts said the data had done little to alter the view that the South African Reserve Bank will keep interest rates on hold on Thursday, as it balances signs of rising inflation pressures with lacklustre economic growth.

The rand’s gains also reflected a softer dollar against major currencies as investors awaited minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting due later in the session.

Government bonds also edged higher, and the yield for paper maturing in 2026 slipped one basis point to 8.51 percent. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala and Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Dominic Evans)