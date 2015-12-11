South Africa's rand, stocks recover after finmin firing sparks sell-off

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 11 (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand showed some signs of recovery on Friday after touching a record low in the previous session, but markets remain on edge after the shock sacking of finance minister Nhlanhla Nene this week.

Stocks opened slightly higher after also suffering in the last two days in the wake of Nene’s removal.

President Jacob Zuma’s removal of the respected Nene in favour of a relative unknown lawmaker David van Rooyen sent shockwaves through South Africa financial markets.

By 0700 GMT the rand had inched up 0.42 percent to 15.41 per dollar, paring some losses after plunging more than 5 percent following Nene’s removal late on Wednesday and falling another one percent on Thursday.

Technical indicators offer a chink of light for any remaining rand bulls with 15.50 seen as an important support level. The local unit is trading at 80 on the 14-day relative strength index, well into oversold territory.

“Markets usually settle quite quickly but it is so hard to price the news that we expect ongoing swings today, although probably of a smaller magnitude than yesterday,” Rand Merchant Bank currency strategist John Cairns said.

Yields on government bonds remained firm on selling pressure, with the benchmark paper due in 2026 steady at 9.910 percent, its highest level in seven years.

The Johannesburg Securities Exchange’s Top-40 index opened 0.4 percent higher at 44,425 by 0705 GMT after losing 0.7 percent in the previous session.

The broader all-share index rose 0.3 percent to 49,124 points, having dropped more than one percent on Thursday.

Index heavyweight Naspers, consumer goods firms Richemont and British American Tobacco were among the early gainers.

Markets will be looking for more detail later in the session on van Rooyen’s plans when Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe briefs the media on the outcome of Wednesday’s cabinet meeting. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla and Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)