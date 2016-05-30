UPDATE 1-South Africa's rand slips, BidCorp lifts stocks

* S&P rating review due out on Friday

* Fitch review also expected in June

* BidCorp makes debut on JSE (Updates with latest prices, analyst quotes)

JOHANNESBURG, May 30 (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand weakened on Monday, anticipating a likely credit downgrade this week and also under pressure from rising bets that the Federal Reserve could raise U.S. interest rates.

Stocks rose after food services company Bid Corporation (BidCorp) jumped 12.5 percent as it made its debut on the Johannesburg Securities Exchange following a split from trading and distribution company Bidvest.

At 1545 GMT, the rand traded at 15.8120 per dollar, 0.55 percent weaker from its New York close on Friday.

Investors were cautious with ratings firm Standard & Poor’s due to review South Africa’s credit rating, currently one notch above subinvestment, on Friday.

A recent Reuters poll found that S&P and Fitch, also expected to decide on the sovereign rating in June, would cut South Africa to “junk” status in 2016.

“There will be a lot of market-moving data out during the week both globally and locally. However, Friday’s U.S. payrolls and S&P rating decision will be the biggest risks to keep the rand on the back foot,” Rand Merchant Bank analysts John Cairns and Isaah Mhlanga said.

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Friday fanned expectations for U.S. rate hikes in the near term saying an increase in the coming months “would be appropriate,” if the economy picks up as expected and jobs continue to be generated.

South Africa’s benchmark Top-40 index rose 0.79 percent to 48,447 points, while the broader all-share climbed 0.68 percent to 54,474 points.

BidCorp rose to 304 rand from its opening at 270 rand, while Bidvest plummeted 67.99 percent to 118.55 rand after the company said that the business should be separated because its value was not reflected in share prices.

“It’s certainly looking very bullish if you take BidCorp and Bidvest together, they certainly are looking very good at the moment,” said Afrifocus Securities portfolio manager, Ferdi Heyneke.

Among the gainers were stocks that benefited from a weaker rand such as diversified mining company Anglo American which climbed 2.61 percent to 144.36 rand and BHP Billiton which rose 2.82 percent to 196.90 rand.

The weaker currency boosts mining firms who pay costs in rand and sell products in dollars.

Trade volumes were muted, with about 128 million shares changing hands compared with last year’s daily average of 280 million shares.

Government bonds also weakened, and the yield for the benchmark instrument due in 2026 added 9.5 basis points to 9.48 percent. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)