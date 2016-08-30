South Africa's rand weaker on firm dollar, finmin woes

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Tuesday, weighed down by a firm greenback and continued concerns that the finance minister could be facing imminent arrest.

* At 0640 GMT, the rand traded at 14.4500 per dollar, 0.24 percent weaker from its New York close on Monday.

* Rand weighed down by lingering uncertainty over whether Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan faces arrest.

* Investors eyeing U.S. jobs data on Friday, with expectations of an increase in numbers, plumping speculation that an interest rate hike could follow good numbers.

* U.S. personal income and real consumption figures for July to be released on Tuesday.

* Government bonds yields rise, with the 2026 benchmark adding 3 basis points to 9.040 percent. (Reporting by Zimasa Mpemnyama; Editing by James Macharia)