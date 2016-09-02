FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
South Africa's rand retreats as focus shifts to U.S. jobs report
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 2, 2016 / 7:01 AM / a year ago

South Africa's rand retreats as focus shifts to U.S. jobs report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 2 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened on Friday, giving back modest gains of the previous session in cautious trade ahead of jobs data from the United States that investors will eye for clues on the likelihood of a rate hike there this year.

* Rand retreats 0.24 percent to 14.6365 per dollar at 0630 GMT versus overnight close of 14.6015.

* Government bonds extend gains from previous session, yield on benchmark 2026 paper down 3 basis points to 8.975 percent.

* Local assets remain sensitive to fallout from asset mangers decision to freeze funding to government firms citing political interference and mismanagement.

* Blue chip futures index down 0.4 percent, indicating bourse to open lower when trade resumes at 0700 GMT. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.