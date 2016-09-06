FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
September 6, 2016 / 6:56 AM / a year ago

South Africa's rand rallies ahead of expected GDP boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 6 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand strengthened early on Tuesday, extending gains to a fourth consecutive session in thin trade after a holiday in the United States and ahead of local GDP data expected to show the economy avoided recession.

* Rand 0.6 percent firmer at 14.2950 per dollar at 0650 GMT versus overnight close of 14.3800.

* Government bonds also firmer. Yield on benchmark 2026 paper down 4 basis points to 8.81 percent.

* Q2 GDP release at 0930 GMT. Positive numbers would lift sentiment following 1.2 percent contraction in Q1.

* Political unease lingering with police position still unclear on possible arrest of Finance Minster Pravin Gordhan.

* Blue chip futures index up 0.2 percent, indicating bourse opening firmer at 0700 GMT. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Ed Cropley)

