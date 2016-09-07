FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
South Africa's rand extends gains after GDP boosts sentiment
September 7, 2016

South Africa's rand extends gains after GDP boosts sentiment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 7 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand strengthened in early trade on Wednesday reaching its highest level in over a week, extending gains following the release of data showing better than expected economic growth in the second quarter.

* The rand firmed 0.31 percent to 13.9305 per dollar, its highest level in over a week, at 0553 GMT versus overnight close of 13.9745.

* South Africa's economy grew 3.3 percent, its most in six quarters between April and June, helping to boost investor confidence.

* "ZAR has now recovered roughly half of ground it lost due to uptick in political risk since late August 2016, buoyed by stronger-than-expected GDP growth in Q2," said analysts at NKC African Economics in a morning note.

* The currency remains vulnerable to domestic political risk due to uncertainty whether a police investigation into Finance Minster Pravin Gordhan could result in charges being laid for his role in setting up a spy unit while he ran the revenue service.

* The Government benchmark 2026 bond also strengthened 4 basis points to 8.685. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
