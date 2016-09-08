UPDATE 1-South Africa's rand reverses gains as investors trade cautiously

* Political uncertainty weighs on rand

* Stocks fall as Aspen Pharmacare flags lower HEPS (Updates figures, fresh quotes)

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 8 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand gave up earlier gains against the dollar on Thursday, with traders expecting it to trade sideways for some time as nervous investors kept an eye out on possible moves against Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Stocks fell, led by Aspen Pharmacare Holdings which flagged lower-than-expected full year profit.

The rand climbed to a session high of 13.8310 versus the greenback but came back to 14.1150 by 1625 GMT, down 0.7 percent from Wednesday's close.

The currency has been on shaky ground over the past two weeks amid fears that police could charge Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan in connection with a surveillance unit he helped set up when he was head of the revenue service.

Police say the unit illegally spied on politicians, but Gordhan on Thursday said the investigation had no legal basis.

"The rand is still susceptible to something happening locally. The fear is basically what's going to happen with the Pravin Gordhan situation," Treasury One currency trader Andre Botha said.

On the stock market, the benchmark Top-40 index fell 0.4 percent to 46,588 points, while the All-Share index dropped 0.39 percent to 53,250 points.

South Africa-based Aspen Pharmacare Holdings shaved off 5.79 percent to close at 340.83 rand after signalling a decline in headline earnings per share.

"There's been some really big moves on our market specifically from companies that have come out with earning forecasts or trading updates that are not quite in line with what the market expected," said Afrifocus Securities portfolio manager Ferdi Heyneke.

Trading volumes were robust, with 344 million shares changing hands compared with last year's daily average of 296 million.

Government bonds also weakened slightly, and the yield on the benchmark 10-year instrument added 1.5 basis points to 8.62 percent. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg and Stella Mapenzauswa)