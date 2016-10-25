UPDATE 1-South Africa's rand firms ahead of budget speech, stocks up

* Focus on whether Wednesday's measures can boost economy

* Anglo American Platinum and peers rally

* MTN biggest blue-chip gainer (Adds closing share prices, latest rand and bond levels)

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 25 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed on Tuesday as concerns Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan will be forced to quit over fraud charges eased and market focus turned to his medium-term budget speech on Wednesday.

Stocks rose slightly as phone operator MTN and platinum miners gained.

At 1505 GMT, the rand traded at 13.8375 per dollar, 0.49 percent firmer from its New York close on Monday.

Gordhan unveils a midterm budget on Wednesday meant to boost the sickly economy and show his looming fraud case is not distracting him.

"All eyes on the embattled finance minister this week who faces a tough task balancing out a measured MTBPS (Medium Term Budget Policy Statement), with weak economic fundamentals all around this won't be easy," Standard Bank trader Oliver Alwar said.

Gordhan is due in court on Nov. 2 to face fraud charges that he has dismissed as politically motivated. President Jacob Zuma said on Tuesday the charges were "a concern to all of us, including the investor community".

In fixed income, the yield for the benchmark government bond due in 2026 was down 1 basis point to 8.79 percent.

On the bourse, stocks closed in the black as platinum mining firms rallied on higher prices and after Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) reported strong third quarter production.

Shares in Amplats rose 4.9 percent to 338.21 rand.

The benchmark Top-40 index was 0.15 percent firmer at 45,201 points while the All-Share index rose 0.13 percent to 51,749 points.

MTN was the biggest gainer among the blue chips, advancing 5.3 percent to 115.37 rand.

"MTN had a good day, with yesterday's trading update filtering through," said Cratos Capital equities trader Greg Davies.

Trade was muted with around 195 million shares changing hands, compared with last year's daily average of 296 million, according to preliminary bourse data. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and TJ Strydom; Editing by Joe Brock)